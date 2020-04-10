Pearl Trease Davies

1933-2020
Pearl Ella Trease Davies departed this life and moved on to a better world on April 7, 2020.
Pearl was born on May 28, 1933 to John Oscar Trease and Ila LaVon Cowling in Wadsworth, Ohio. Some of her happiest memories were of the idyllic childhood on the farm in Wadsworth. When Pearl was 16, she and her family moved to Southern California, where she met and fell in love with Tom Davies, who would be her friend, sweetheart, and husband for the next 71 years.
After living in Southern California from 1961-1976, Pearl and Tom moved to Orem, Utah in 1976. In her later years, she loved collecting antiques, “bargain shopping”, reading (voraciously!), playing the organ, listening to her “crooners” of the 1960s and 1970s, driving in the canyons to see the Fall colors, and decorating for Christmas. She also loved having a clean, extremely well-organized home, and in simply spending time with her family.
Pearl is survived by Tom, her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, who has been the perfect example of a loving and devoted caregiver for many years. She is also survived by her 6 children (Kim, Jeff, Lori, Mark, Doug, Brad), 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and graveside service will be for invited family only. Interment will take place in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, we request that you make a donation to your preferred charity.