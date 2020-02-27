1950-2020
Penny S. Cepull born March 9, 1950 passed away Feb. 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by both parents and three sisters.
She is survived by her husband George F. Cepull, son Lake S. Cepull, daughter in law Tamra C. Cepull, her three grandchildren Breeze, Dakota and Tyden Cepull whom were her greatest joy.
Penny was an avid Mountain climber including climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. Penny loved to travel and see the world and experience new adventures.
Her wish is to be cremated. There will be a small gathering to celebrate Penny S. Cepull’s life for all whom would like to attend. Held at Covington Senior Living, 1925 N. State street in Orem Utah.