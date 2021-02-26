Peter Marek Trombly
October 30, 1993 ~ February 19, 2021
On Friday February 19, 2021, the light of our lives, our beloved son, brother and grandson, Peter Trombly died unexpectedly at home. Peter was born on October 30, 1993 in Provo, Utah to Ewa
and Michael Trombly.
Peter loved his family most of all. He enjoyed going to see movies with his mom, and talking about his trips to New York City with his father. He spent many happy hours talking and playing with his dear brother Adam and kind sister Monika. Peter also enjoyed visiting with his grandparents Wallace and Maureen, and Scott, his brother-in-law. We all enjoyed being together as a family, and hiking in Provo Canyon. Peter liked animals (dogs, cats, seals), especially Blizzard, Tiger and Cookie, and they liked him. He was interested in movies, rocks and minerals and airports.
Peter graduated from Timpanogos High School in Orem, and Utah Valley University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He spent the summer of 2011 traveling through Europe with his family visiting Austria, Poland and Sweden. While in Poland and Sweden he visited his grandma Jadwiga, aunts, uncles and many cousins who mourn his passing.
There are no words to describe the pain and the sorrow we feel by losing our dear Peter way too soon.
We will endure knowing we will be reunited one day.
It is better to have loved and lost, then never to have loved at all. - Tennyson.
Love forever. Your family.
On Monday, March 1, 2021 a viewing will be held from 10am to11am. Funeral services from 11am to 12:00am at Chapel Located at 1000 North Main St. Orem, Utah. Interment to follow in
Lindon Cemetery 600 North @00 East in Lindon, Utah.