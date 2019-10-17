1951 - 2019
Philip Hyrum Taylor Farnsworth, loving husband, father and friend, passed away October 11, 2019, at the age of 67.
Philip was born on October 17, 1951, in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Mennell Hyrum Taylor & Floriene Farnsworth. He attended school at the Juarez Stake Academy (JSA) and Brigham Young University where he played on the soccer team and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Horticulture. He served in the Mexico North Central Mission from 1971-1973.
Philip married Shannon Thomas (of Genola Utah) September 18, 1982, and they are the proud parents of 6 children. Philip taught for 12 years at the JSA and had a natural gift for teaching. He later worked at many prestigious landscaping jobs including the JSA campus, LDS Temples, several resorts, malls and private residences in Cabo San Lucas, and several LDS chapels in Mexico. He knew that a beautiful landscape brings a spirit of peace and revelation.
Because of his special love of trees, he lived by the maxim that: “Man will understand the true meaning of life when he plants trees under which he knows he will never rest.” He was planting trees at the JSA just 4 months before his death.
He was dedicated to his callings in the LDS church and cherished being a temple worker in the Colonia Juarez Temple from its opening in 1999 until his death. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Philip made friends wherever he went. He and Shannon had a model relationship and Shannon tenderly served and cared for him, especially in his final years.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; Mennell & Floriene, Shirley (sister), Harvey (brother), Carol (sister) and Stephen (brother).
He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon; his children: Aubrey (Kimball) Taylor, Philip Jr. (Elizabeth) Taylor, Natasha (Ty) Whetten, Bryce (Tiffany) Taylor, Barry (Cristina) Taylor and Pierce Taylor; 13 grandchildren; his dear sister Mary Wagner; and Agustine Taylor who he always considered to be his brother.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11:30 am, with a viewing from 9-11 am that morning at the Colonia Juarez LDS chapel. Interment will follow at the Colonia Juarez cemetery.