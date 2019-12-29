1937-2019
Philip Stewart, 82, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, mentor and friend, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at home.
Phil was born March 4, 1937 in West Mountain, Utah to Bert and Margret Ashworth Stewart. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Johnson, on February 9, 1957 in Spanish Fork, and later solemnized their love in the Payson Temple.
Phil graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1955. He worked at Pacific States for 38 years. Phil loved to hunt, fish, work on cars and restore tractors. He was always happiest when he was outdoors.
Phil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn, and his three children: Blake (Monique) Stewart of Vernal, Camille Canto of Springville, and Mike (Karen) Stewart of Phoenix. Phil was a proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Shirl Stewart of Palmyra. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob, Barry, and Dell Stewart, and his sister, Margie Downey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 1068 S. 1600 W., Mapleton, Utah 84664. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, or on Thursday morning, 10:00-11:00am, prior to the services. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
