1935-2020
Philip V. Lott passed away on January 20, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born in Lehi, Utah on September 11, 1935 to Vaness Evans and Phyllis Whitman Lott. He was the youngest of three boys, brother to Paul Blake and Merrill Kent. His father was employed by Utah Idaho Sugar Company and moved the family to Toppenish, WA in March of 1937. Phil attended school in Toppenish from grades 1-8, when his father was transferred to Gunnison, UT. He then attended Gunnison Valley High where he played baseball and lettered in basketball. Phil attended BYU, and was then drafted into the United States Army in 1955, serving in Korea. Upon returning to the US he completed the rest of his service in the Marine reserves in Yakima WA.
He married Elena O’Keefe in Toppenish June 6, 1959 and moved to Provo to attend summer school at BYU. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
He resumed his class work at BYU, receiving his BS in 1961. Upon graduation, his first job was teaching History, Language Arts and Geography at Central Jr. High School. He also became involved in the Provo City Recreation Program, eventually becoming the Assistant Director. In 1963 he moved to Dixon Jr. High School where he taught until 1970. Upon receiving his Masters Degree in 1970, he became Dixon’s first Assistant Principal.
In 1971 Phil moved to the Provo School District Office as the Director of Adult, Community Education and City Recreation. While there, Phil helped develop a program for unwed and young mothers to continue their high school education. He also helped establish a joint agreement with Provo City to purchase land next to schools for parks. Phil was responsible for expanding the Big Spring Outdoor education area, as well as the Provo City Ski program, teaching hundreds of children how to ski.
In 1975 Phil received his PhD in the College of Education from BYU and became the Maintenance and Facilities Director for Provo School District. He held that position until 2009, during which time he was instrumental in completing many construction projects: The Young Mothers school (the first of its kind in the state), Timpview High School, Westridge Elementary, Canyon Crest Elementary, Oakridge, Spring Creek Elementary, Amelia Earhart School, Centennial Middle School, Timpanogos Elementary (remodel), Independence High School, Lakeview Elementary, as well as the indoor pool and racquet ball courts at Provo High School. Simultaneously, Phil was also the Transportation Director. During which time he doubled the number of buses in the transportation fleet.
In 2011 Phil retired, after 50 years of service to the Provo School District.
Phil was an avid golfer and skier, and enjoyed rockhounding and fossil hunting. In later years, he would often be found with a book. He enjoyed reading American History and biographies. He also loved a good Western.
Phil leaves behind his wife Elena, son Scott (Dolores) and daughter Julie.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, January 24 at 1:00 PM at the Lehi City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.wingmortuary.com.