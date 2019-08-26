Phillip Frank Argyle

1936-2019
Philip Frank Argyle, 82, of St. George, Utah, passed away on August 23rd, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Friday Aug, 30th, 10:00 am, at the LDS Chapel, at 575 W. 400 N. Spanish Fork, UT 84660. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork cemetery.
Phil was born in Spanish Fork, Utah on November 15, 1936 to Frank C. and Lucy Argyle. He graduated from Spanish Fork High and Brigham Young University.
Phil was married to Cherril Tuckett Argyle on Feb. 27, 1956 in the Salt Lake temple.
Phil retired from a career with the Nebo School District in 1994. He enjoyed hunting, fishing & music. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ and held many callings throughout his life.
Phil is survived by daughters Patricia (Dean) Larsen, Sharon (Steve) Spencer, sons Brad (Katrina) Argyle, Mike (Chris) Argyle, and Brian (Melissa) Argyle, 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Phil is preceded in death by his wife, Cherril Tuckett Argyle. Parents, Frank & Lucy Argyle. Sister, Linda Fullmer and brother David Argyle.