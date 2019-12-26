1941-2019
Phillip Kent Holdaway passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 29, 1941 to Ross and Erna Holdaway. He married Dianne Daley on March 14, 1963 in the Manti LDS Temple. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, and his six children: Teresa (Gary) Whitehead, Sheron Clark, Jennifer (Luke) Ashby, Jared (Joy), Michael (Megan) and Allison Holdaway, as well as 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives. Viewing is Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 at Lehi 16th Ward chapel, 465 West 700 South, Lehi, Utah. Funeral services are Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lehi 16th Ward chapel, 465 West 700 South, Lehi, Utah, at 11:00am with a viewing before from 9:30-10:30am. Read Phil’s full obituary online at www.walkersanderson.com.