1935-2019
Phyllis Deuel, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed peacefully in her sleep on October 23, 2019 at her home in Orem, Utah. She was born to Clarence and Lorena Oviatt Christensen on May 21, 1935 in Ephraim, Utah. After graduating from Davis High School, she met and married her sweetheart Jay L. Deuel on January 28, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Phyllis and Jay enjoyed 65 years of adventures together including raising 3 children, traveling extensively, and serving an LDS Mission to Martin’s Cove in 2001. They loved camping in their trailer and enjoyed many winters at the Fountain of Youth RV Park in sunny California, as well as camping and serving with the “Utah Deer Sams” chapter of the Good Sams RV Club giving them the opportunity to make many lifelong friends. Her favorite church callings included being a nursery leader and 14 years as a Cub Scout den leader. She loved being a grandma and she always had candy for the neighborhood kids as well as her own. She passed out hundreds of Hostess Twinkies every Halloween, brought her delicious homemade mustard and strawberry jam to every family gathering, and never missed out on a party (or an episode of Wheel of Fortune). Phyllis was happiest when she was serving others. She will be remembered by everybody because she remembered everybody. Her positive attitude, humor, generosity and sense of adventure will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jay L. Deuel, Jr., her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Jay L. Deuel, daughter, Brenda (Ernie) Flynn, son, Larry Deuel, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, brothers Glen (Carol) Christensen and Peter (Diane) Christensen, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, November 1 at the Cherry Hill 5th Ward Chapel, 135 East 2000 South, Orem; Viewing from 9:00 – 10:30 am, Funeral at 11:00 am. Interment at 2:00 pm in the Utah Veteran’s Cemetery at Camp Williams. Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.