1928-2020
Phyllis Jane Tanner Porter Scott passed away April 29, 2020 in Spanish Fork, Utah, at the age of 92. She was born March 12, 1928 in Salem, Utah, to Leland Scott Tanner and Emily Lucile Duke Tanner.
Hard work was a part of her life and she enjoyed the time spent at Salem City and as secretary for the Industrial Education Department at BYU. She attended school in Salem and Spanish Fork but said most of her education came from the school of hard knocks.
Clell Andrew Porter and Phyllis were married, August 12, 1944. They were sealed in the Manti Temple September 15, 1950. They became the parents of five children. He passed away May 15, 1998.
For most of her life she lived in Salem, loving her hometown.
Being a caretaker came naturally to her and she was stalwart in seeing to the needs of all those around her, especially her husband, whom she lovingly cared for, for 22 years.
Hobbies include doing genealogy and writing family histories.
Faithful to her callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in all organizations and especially loved working with the youth. She fulfilled two missions, Morristown, New Jersey; and the Family History Center in Salt Lake City.
She married Donal Scott, June 28, 2003. They served a third mission in the Family History Library. He passed on June 7, 2009.
Her greatest legacy is that she loved people. Any people. She made friends everywhere and especially reached out to the downtrodden and lifted them. A tribute to her is, they loved her right back.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” -Matthew 25:21
Phyllis is survived by her children: Clella Gustin, Spanish Fork; Jackie (Dale) Nelson, Enterprise; Janet Hansen, Spanish Fork; Phillip (Denise) Porter, Salem; Donna (Wes) Keele, Ramah, NM. Her posterity includes 20 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Tanner, Spanish Fork. She was preceded in death by both husbands, her siblings: Joseph Vernon Tanner, Donna Sparks, Ray Tanner, and Glen D. Tanner; and three sons-in-law: David Bush, Mont Gustin, and Gary Hansen.
Because current conditions don’t allow us the pleasure of seeing you in person, the family would love to hear any memories or stories you have about Phyllis. They can be mailed to 1651 S 1960 E Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 or emailed to pondtown38@gmail.com.
