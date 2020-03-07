1958-2020
Priam Morris Young, age 61, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday March 4th ,2020. Surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. May he Rest In Peace.
Preceded in death by his parents Farnum and Nona Young
He leaves behind his sweetheart Debbie Averett, his five children Trinity, Keerston, Zachary, Wyatt Young, and Brittney Keisel, his grandchildren Tyrell, Alyssa, Alexis, Mckyliee, Ethan, Hayden, Kyler Daxton, Frankie, Anthony, Kyland, Stockton, and Dante his brother and sister Lamont and Fawna Young.
He will be missed dearly. We invite you to join us for a viewing Monday evening March 09 from 6-8 and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 followed by the funeral at 11:00.
The services will be held at 461 n. 300 w. Mount Pleasant North Stake Center. Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.