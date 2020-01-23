1934-2020
R. Daley (Hop) Whitelock, 85, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1934 in Payson Utah. He was the first child of Chester Leroy Whitelock and Blanche Loraine Daley.
R. Dale married Karma Pickering on June 3, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with three children; Dan, Annette and Todd. He has 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, with one grandchild on the way.
Dale accomplished many things in his life. He was very intelligent and quick to remember. He always had a goal to achieve or a project to finish. He studied geology at BYU. He worked for Geneva Steel as an instrument repairman for many years. He later went to work at Wecco and then for the US Forest Service.
At a young age he worked in the uranium mines with his father in Southern Utah. He was an avid rock hunter and knew the details and formations for every rock. He had many ventures through his life such as mining, bobcats, and the Doggie Hilton. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. Hop was very generous with his time and money. Many knew him as Coach. If he had a dollar everyone else had a dollar. He served faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his grandchildren so much. He made each one feel like they were his favorite.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and two grandchildren; Andrea Whitelock and Jay T. Lazenby.
He is survived by his wife; 2 sons, Dan (Patrice) Whitelock, Todd (Cheryl) Whitelock; and one daughter Annette (Lyle) Jenkins; sisters Blanchet Hadfield, Rena Pikyavit, and a brother, MacArthur Whitelock.
We give special thanks to ‘The Seasons of Santaquin’ for their special love, and for the care givers, that loved our Dad and made him comfortable at the time of his passing.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 12:00 noon at the Payson 3rd Ward Chapel, 274 South Main, in Payson Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 10:30 – 11:45am. A visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Walker Funeral Home in Payson. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.