Ralph Bonham

1932-2020
The renowned inventor and entrepreneur Ralph D. Bonham, age 87, passed away at his home in Orem, surrounded by his family on Tuesday January 14, 2020. During his lifetime Ralph invented, developed and manufactured hundreds of new products spanning some 25 separate industries/markets. Ralph’s best known invention was the Tote-Gote; initially designed to aid in hunting and hauling big game out of the highest mountains. The “Gote” became famous worldwide to military, hunters, fishermen, sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts as they were amazed by its “go anywhere” rugged nature. The Tote-Gote revolutionized virtually every aspect of hunting and outdoor recreation.
A viewing held on Thursday January 23rd at 11:30 AM followed by a service at 1:00 PM, both at the LDS chapel at 1485 N 800 W Orem, Utah. Services include a 21 gun, military honor guard salute.
