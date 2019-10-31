1928-2019
Ralph DeVere Barnes, age 90, of Orem, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Ralph DeVere was born December 23,1928, in Nephi, Utah to Joseph Ralph Barnes and Della Grace. He married Nadine Bills on December 14,1949, in Provo and later sealed in the Manti Temple.
Ralph DeVere is survived by his three children; Jackie Ernst (Alma); Michael Barnes (Ann); Jeffery Barnes (Gina). Eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren and 24 step-great-grandchildren.
Ralph DeVere is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Bills Barnes, his parents Joseph and Della Barnes, infant son Jay Ralph Barnes, brother Keith Barnes, sister Grace Norwood, and sister Lola Matthews.
Ralph DeVere grew up playing basketball and baseball setting many state records. He worked for Kaiser Steel in Fontana, California, Ironton in Springville, Utah, and in 1962 moved to Lander Wyoming to work for Atlantic City Ore Operations. He enjoyed driving bus for the Athletic Teams in Lander, Wyoming, and Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps. After retirement, Ralph DeVere and Nadine moved to Orem, Utah where he enjoyed driving cross country for Lakeshore Motor Coaches. He loved to fish, hunt, do jigsaw puzzles, go out to eat, and travel with his children. He was an avid Bar J Wrangler fan and attended many concerts each year with his son, Jeff.
Friends may visit from 1-1:45 pm with the service beginning at 2pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary 495 South State Street, Orem.
Internment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville.