1926-2019
Dad passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the age of 93, Christmas Day 2019.
He was born in 1926, in the only remaining historical home that existed as part of the old fort walls of Alpine. He received his education in Alpine and American Fork, finishing High School in Heber City, where his Father was working as a guard at the Deer Creek Reservoir dam. After finishing High School, he joined the US Navy, where he served for two years, receiving training in San Diego, before a 21-day ship transport to the Philippines.
After an honorable tour of duty, he returned in 1946, where he soon met Dixie Jean Williams at a dance in Provo. After a short courtship, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple, and enjoyed nearly 72 years together. Some of their first homes were renovated chicken coops in Alpine. They enjoyed the lifestyle this little town provided them, where for many years, the population was only about 500 people. In 2017 they were honored as Grand Marshals of the Alpine Days celebration.
In his youth, he worked in the family apple orchards. Following his return from the War, he spent nearly 40 years as a steelworker at Geneva Steel. During his married life, he served in many Church callings, working in the M.I.A., Scouting, and was an LDS Ward Clerk for a consecutive six Bishoprics over 16 years. He enjoyed serving as a Home Teacher to many families. He also enjoyed serving on the Alpine City Council as Watermaster, where he assisted in running the first water lines within the City.
He enjoyed being a part of the growth and development, while striving to keep the small-town atmosphere.
He and Dixie enjoyed taking care of their yard and garden, where they received several City beautification awards over the years. Together, they enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, watching ball games, and playing cards with friends and family. His greatest joy was spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dad and Mom lived their lives full of service to others, and a love for all.
He is preceded in death by his wife. They had four children; Vaughn Ray Strong (deceased), Paulette Strong Goodwin (deceased), Claudette Strong Barratt (husband Stephen), of Highland, Todd Evan Strong (wife Tandy), of Alpine. He was also blessed to have 11 Grandkids, and 21 Great-Grandkids.
The family would like to express thanks to the many friends and neighbors of Dad and Mom, as well as the care and compassion shown by the staff of Highland Glen Assisted Living, First Choice Home Health and Hospice, Horizon Home Health, and December Rose Senior Care at Home. A special thanks goes out to their primary caregiver of 25 years, Dr. Von Welch, and Dad’s special attentive CNA, Cassie Carlson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Fort Canyon Chapel, 890 North Heritage Hills Drive, Alpine. Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church prior to services. Burial will take place at a family plot, next to his beloved wife, son, and daughter, in the Alpine City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.