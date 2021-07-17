1930 — 2021
Ralph Nolan Fugate, age 90, passed away peacefully in St. George, Utah, on July 9, 2021 with his wife, Evelyn Hansen Fugate and son, Richard Fugate, at his side. He was born November 14, 1930, in South Park, Kansas to J. Roy and Minnie Fugate. Special thanks to loving daughters Karen Nell and Pamela Wilkins, and Amy and Suzanne of Advanced Hospice of St. George, for their dedicated care over the past few months as he battled with bladder and lung cancer. It was a valiant fight but he has now returned home to his Heavenly Father who, along with Ralph’s special daughter Sherrie Lyn, son-in-law Bruce Nell, parents, siblings and many relatives and friends, were waiting for him. Ralph was adored by his family. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children, Karen (Bruce) Nell, Pamela (Larry) Wilkins, Richard (Teresa Best) Fugate; and one sister, Linda Fugate Koch of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He has 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, all of whom think he is the greatest.
He was raised and educated in Oklahoma during difficult times, including the great depression. Tired of being poor, he held a number of jobs from a young age, bought a red 1947 Ford convertible, learned to fly a Piper Cub airplane; and moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Ralph and Evelyn met in Kansas City where he worked for GM and she worked for TWA. He wooed her from his best friend and she convinced him to move to Utah after he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married January 10, 1951, in Spanish Fork and later sealed in the Manti Temple on June 4, 1963.
Ralph loved and cared deeply for his family and those around him. He worked for many years at US Steel Geneva Works as a “cat-skinner” and open-hearth supervisor. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with cars, and, for a time, was engaged in a used-car business in Spanish Fork. He also served as a member of the bishopric in the Palmyra, LDS Ward. He and Evelyn loved to travel and spent many years as snowbirds in Arizona and southern Utah. They loved St. George and later moved there in retirement.
Other activities he enjoyed through the years included gardening; working on the Reed Hansen farm in Palmyra, Utah; building bird houses; hunting; fishing; camping; and traveling across the US, Canada, and Mexico with family and friends, usually pulling a travel trailer. For years he oversaw the development, construction and maintenance of Deseret Village, a special needs residential facility in Spanish Fork. Above all, he loved being with his family.
A graveside “Celebration of Life” will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Spanish Fork, Utah cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.