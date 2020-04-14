1929 — 2020
Ramon Douglas Bilbao beloved husband, father and grandfather left this life on April 13, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Ramon was born on July 29, 1929 in Kennelworth, Utah to Dan and Olva Bilbao. Ramon attended school in Vineyard and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War.
He then married the love of his life, Renae Kirkman. They have been married for 68 years. They have 4 children, 19 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. He was adored and will be greatly missed by all. He loved all the babies and they were always anxious to get to his lap.
Ramon is survived by his wife, Renae Kirkman. His children Lynette (Charles) Wright, Neal (Arlene) Bilbao, Shirley (Shawn) Wade and Karen (Ray) Johnson and their families. He was proceeded in death by his parents Dan and Olva Bilbao and his brothers Ellis and Roy Gene Bilbao.
A family graveside service will be held in Orem.