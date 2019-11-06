1951-2019
Randall Carl Evans, born November 20, 1951 to Roger and Cleola Evans, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after years of pain and suffering from effects of a stroke. He is now free to go fishing and skiing, which were his passions.
He spent his summers camping and fishing any stream he could find. In the winter he could be found on the slopes of Sundance teaching his kids and grandkids how to ski. He was a plumber by trade and helped many people. He was especially proud to be a part of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters local 57 for more than 40 years. He married Julie Garrett in 1969 and had 4 children. They later divorced. He married Ellen McNeese in 2005.
He is survived by his wife Ellen, his children Paul (Marlo), Kim Wilson (Mike), Kelli Combs (Carlton), Greg (Reagan), 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, Ellen’s children Cindy and Evylin, his father Roger, siblings Roy, Sheree, Sheila, GeAnna, Mary, and Troy. He is preceded in death by his mother.
Thanks to the staff at the Abbington senior living in Mapleton for their kindness and care for the last 2 years.
In lieu of flowers, take a child fishing or skiing.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mapleton White Church at 31 W. Maple in Mapleton. There will be a viewing Thursday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 West 400 North in Mapleton and at the Church on Friday one hour prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.