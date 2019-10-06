1948-2019
Randall K. Dutson (Randy), 70, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. Randy was born November 19, 1948 in Nephi, Utah to Dr. Kendall Atkin Dutson and Dorothy Leone Wilde Dutson. Randy graduated from Spanish Fork High School, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University, and earned his American Board of Opticianry (ABO) certification.
Randy married his sweetheart Catherine Jean Wiedmann Dutson (Cathy), on June 4, 1971 in the Salt Lake temple. Randy and Cathy made their home in Provo, Payson and finally in Spanish Fork for the past forty years. They are the proud parents of four children.
Randy was a “natural” salesman. He learned these skills by working with his parents in his father’s optometry practice, and his mother’s three clothing stores. Randy began his career as a wholesale clothing salesman to department stores throughout the western states for Washington Manufacturing Company. Once he and Cathy began a family, he became a metallurgist at U.S. Geneva Steel for twelve years. With the decline of the steel industry, he decided to finish his degree at Brigham Young University through Independent Study.
Upon graduation, Randy accepted a position as an optician with America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, Excel Eye Center, and Eyeglass World. You can say, that Randy had a desire for the optical industry; patrons would follow him wherever he worked for ultimate customer care. He had a love for working with the public.
Some of Randy’s interests included: Airplanes, boating, trucks, cars, reading, attending BYU football games, following the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team, Utah Jazz Basketball and spending time with his grandsons. You could find him on a Summer night at Spanish Fork / Springville airport watching the planes fly in. During his youth, he spent many hours flying with his Dad, earning his pilot’s license. He also spent many hours at the baseball field watching his grandson’s baseball games reminiscing of the times he played on the baseball field.
Randy was faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings such as: Seventy, High-Priest Group leader, YSA Ward Clerk, High-Councilor, and Second Councilor in the Bishopric. Randy served fifteen years in the Baptistry of the Provo and Payson temples.
Randy is survived by his wife, Cathy; Children, Kimberly D. Barraclough (Jonathan), Kellie D. Hancock (Michael), Kasey Alyse Dutson, and Devin K. Dutson (Candice); his grandsons Colton Barraclough, Wyatt and Rhett Hancock. He is survived by his two sisters: Carol Ringger (Carl), and Kathryn Dutson, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kendall Atkin Dutson, mother, Dorothy Leone Wilde Dutson, father-in-law, Lawrence L. Wiedmann, mother-in-law, Anna E. Ayres Wiedmann, and granddaughter, Annalyse Karen Barraclough.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, and aides who administered such loving care, and compassion to our husband, father, grandpa, and family from Intermountain Health Care, Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, Granger Urology, Premier Family Medical, Revere Health, Stonehenge Skilled Nursing and Rehab of Springville, and Maple Creek Home and Hospice.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, October 6, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Walker Mortuary 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Spanish Fork, Crosswinds First Ward Chapel located at 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork. Prior to services, a viewing will be held at 9:45-10:45 am at the Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.