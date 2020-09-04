Randy Dean Salgy
Randy Dean Salgy, age 66, of Lake City, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Orem, Utah.
Randy was born March 5, 1954 in Provo, Utah to Steve J. and Palma R. (Martin) Salgy. He was raised in Utah and moved to Minnesota in 1988.
He lived in Duluth for five years before moving to Lake City. Randy worked previously at Hearth and Home Technology in Lake City. He enjoyed hunting (especially bow hunting), fishing and bowling.
Randy is survived by his three sons: Riley Salgy, Robert Salgy and Ryan Salgy; his wife, Connie Salgy and stepchildren: Cory Siewerk, Travis Siewerk and Patrick Siewerk; his father Steve J. Salgy of Orem, Utah; one brother, Larry J. (Rose) Salgy of Buffalo, New York; half sisters, Rose Salgy Borowski of Tennessee and Denise Salgy Baker of Minnesota. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, sister, Cheryl Ann Salgy Ellison and his twin brother, Ricky Alan Salgy.
May God bless him on his new journey!
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North 650 East, Provo, Utah.