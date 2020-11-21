Randy H. Walker (Haywire)
Randy H. Walker (Haywire) 70, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020 after a long struggle with his many health issues.
Randy was born Oct 19, 1950 to James Vern Walker and Betty Fae Walker (Drew) in American Fork, Utah.
He was in the Army's 25th Infantry Division for more than 4 years with service in Vietnam, where he received 2 purple hearts before coming home and marrying the love of his life Diane (Bense) Walker on December 4, 1970.
They have two children, Michelle D. Walker and Travis (Jess) Walker that they raised in Pleasant Grove, Utah. They also have three grandsons; Weston Walker, Conner (Kenzi) Caldwell, and Wyatt (Morgan) Honeyman that they love dearly.
Randy worked at Geneva Steel for over 30 years until he retired. He was a very honest and loving man who had many great friends, many who have already passed.
He is preceded in death by his father James Vern, his mother Betty, his brother Dan, and infant great grandson, Kelby Randy Caldwell.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a small family service in Pleasant Grove, UT. The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their loving condolences.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com