Randy J. Swenson
1962 - 2020
On Saturday August 8th 2020, Randy J. Swenson, loving dad, avid outdoorsman, good friend and happy-go-lucky guy passed away at the young age of 58.
Randy was born on February 9, 1962 to Meryln J. Swenson and Renae Orton Swenson in Orem, Utah. Randy grew up in Orem, Utah and later moved to the Pines Ranch in Birdseye, Utah. Randy grew to love the ranch where he lived most of his life. He was able to share it with both of his boys.
Randy was one of the most easy going guys around. His favorite place to be was outdoors, hunting, camping, 4-wheeling, skiing, fishing, motorcycling or just in his pickup truck looking for wildlife. He had many close friends whom he considered family and they made many good memories together.
He is survived by his two sons, Tyler Swenson and Bridger Swenson. He loved his boys and would do anything in the world for them. Also survived by his ex-wife and life long friend Jodie Sanderson, his siblings Janet (Korey) Carter, St. George, UT; Scott Swenson, Indianola, UT; Amy (Sunil) Rayan, Encinitas, CA. and his loving best furry friend Sally.
He is preceded in death by his parents Merlyn J. Swenson and Renae Swenson, his grandparents and many loyal furry family members throughout the years. Imagining the reunion he had with his parents brings a smile to the faces of many people.
A private family & friends gathering will be held at one of his favorite locations, Boulder Mountain, a perfect location to celebrate a special life.
Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.