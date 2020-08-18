Randy John Miller
1956 - 2020
Randy John Miller, age 63, passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home in Nephi, Utah. He was born on December 6, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Donald Lee and Florence Ann Miller.
Randy grew up in Idaho Falls and was the fourth child in the family. He was always a small child until he had his tonsils and adenoids removed, and then his body shot up to a final height of 6 feet 4 inches. He was always busy. Randy loved everything about the outdoors, Cub Scouting, Star Trek and making money. In 1968 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Randy moved pipe in the summer, always had a paper route, and also laid carpet. He attended and graduated from Highland High School in 1975. He played the flute in the high school marching band. His love of hunting and fishing led him to try taxidermy.
Randy served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the
Louisville, Kentucky Mission. He had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and love for the Savior. He was very knowledgeable about church history and the scriptures. This served him particularly well when teaching early morning seminary for several years in the Chicago area. He held the office of High Priest at the time of his death.
Randy returned home from his mission in 1978 and married the mother of his children. They later divorced. He received an Associate Degree from Idaho State University Vo-Tech in Data Processing. After graduation he worked for Systematics, Inc. as a data processor. Randy then worked briefly as an IT specialist in Oregon and South Carolina before joining Lever Brothers, spending most of his career there until his department closed in 2002. He remarried and moved to Springville, Utah where he was able to continue his education, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in English from Brigham Young University in 2005. He was last employed with Imagine Learning installing computer-based language and literacy software for grade schools. This also included teacher training, which he excelled at and thoroughly enjoyed.
Randy suffered from dyslexia, undiagnosed as a child, but this was compensated for with exceptional intelligence in every other way. His breadth of knowledge and level of skill with technology put him solidly in the "computer geek" category. He had a great appreciation for the written word, and his accomplishments included writing short stories and an unpublished novel. He received awards for several of his essays. Another accomplishment was being involved in the recording and transcribing of oral life histories. He treasured the opportunity of being able to help document the histories of several World War II veterans.
While living in the Chicago area Randy was introduced by his niece to Nyla Parsons through her nephew. Nyla was living in Springville, Utah at the time. After a courtship consisting mostly of emails and phone calls, they were married on June 15, 2002 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Nyla was the love of his life.
Randy had many hobbies and interests including cooking and baking, camping, hunting and fishing, target practicing, home defense and disaster preparedness, politics, woodworking, gardening, old movies, audio books and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Randy was a seasoned traveler. He traveled extensively with his work at Lever Brothers and Imagine Learning. Sometimes travel for work, his or hers, was combined with visiting historical sites with Nyla, or just having fun and seeing new things.
He was well known for his crazy sense of humor!
Randy is survived by his wife, Nyla Miller; children Sarah Miller, Josh Allen (Maggie), Jared Miller, Martha Rivera (Trevor), Jesse Miller, Adam Miller (Jasmine), and Rachel Miller; several adorable and delightful grandchildren; sisters Cathy Mottishaw (Jon) and Victoria Eggleston (Randal); and brothers Mike Miller (Penny), Kent Miller (Jennifer), and Steve Miller (Pearl). He was preceded in death by both parents and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a viewing for family members and close friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi, Utah; a graveside service from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah; and a luncheon at the Nephi City Park, 600 North Main Street, Nephi, Utah at noon.