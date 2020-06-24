1933 — 2020
Ray Alvin Petersen, 87, of Provo, UT, passed away on June 22, 2020. The son of Alvin and Jessie Mitchell Petersen, Ray was born on January 24, 1933 in a little house in Perron, UT. He later lived in Vernal, Orem, and Provo, UT as well as Vale, OR.
Ray served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Melbourne, Australia. He sailed to and from his mission on ships, seeing many new cities, and caught the travel bug. Ray continued to enjoy traveling throughout his life and never tired of new places.
Ray met his wife, Norene Crossley, at a dance and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 26, 1961. They first lived in Salt Lake while Ray taught school at Murray Jr. High, then moved to Provo while Ray completed his master’s degree at BYU. After graduation they moved to Westminster, CA where he taught health at California State College in Long Beach. They then moved to Provo in 1969, where Ray taught Health Science at BYU until he retired in 1997.
Ray served as Bishop both on BYU campus as well as his home ward in Provo. Ray and Norene served two missions to Ireland and Bulgaria. Ray enjoyed time in his woodshop where he created many cherished family heirlooms.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Jessie; sister, Nina (Burt) Petersen Shelton; daughter-in-law, Brenda Homan Petersen; and grandson, Bryce W Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Norene; children: Kendall Petersen, Russell (Liz) Petersen, Barbara (Wes) Floyd, Lynne (Scott) Waite and Nancy (Tom) Martin; grandchildren: Jessica (Nick) Berejkoff, Stephanie Petersen, Eric Petersen, Addison (Marie) Floyd, Joshua Seaton, Sydnee (Mike) Burr, Jason (Tiffani) Petersen, Tricia (Spencer) Curdy, Matthew Seaton, Spencer Petersen, Jordan Petersen, Brian Petersen, Brooke Seaton, McKenna Martin, Nathan Petersen, Mitchell Martin, Makelle Martin and McKay Martin; twelve great-grandchildren, and siblings: Elva Hanks, Jesse Gale (Nancy) Petersen and Naomi (David) Crosby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Bonneville 13th Ward Chapel, 1498 East 800 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Thursday, June 25 from 6-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
To view the live webcast of the service, visit https://byu.zoom.us/j/.91681414766 (Sorry, the video is LIVE and is not available after the service.)