Death couldn’t keep Ray and Delores apart for long, closing a life of memories together. Ray Lamar and Delores Adams Bradshaw passed peacefully just minutes apart in the early hours at their home on Saturday, December 28, 2019, following 63 years of marriage.
Ray was born on June 1, 1934 in Hurricane, Utah to Eva Merle Moulton and William Ray Bradshaw. Delores was born in St. George, Utah on December 19, 1935 to Rowena Waite and Durrell Kenneth Adams. These two met at a young age and began their lifelong love story, marrying July 20, 1956.
Ray spent more than 30 years working for Geneva Steel as a machinist. He loved his job and had a great talent in what he did. During his career, he also worked as a research assistant for tunnel diode technology, advancing its capabilities.
Delores began her college education at age 30, eventually proudly earning a Masters Degree in Psychology and a PhD in Education from Brigham Young University. During her teaching career, she influenced the lives of many as she taught home economics and was a counselor at Pleasant Grove High School. She also worked for a short time in the Alpine School District administrative offices.
Together, Ray and Delores lived most of their life in the Pleasant Grove, Utah area building memories together and raising their three children.
Ray and Delores are survived by their three children; Craig (Leslie), Chad (Denise) and Susan (Bryant) Lancaster; 10 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren with set of twins soon to join count.
Their funeral services will be held 11 AM together on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A visitation will take place prior to services beginning at 10 AM. Graveside services will be held the following day, Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bunkerville Cemetery in Bunkerville, NV at 11 AM PST.
