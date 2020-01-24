1928-2020
Ray Hagan Banks, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home. Ray was born September 11, 1928, in Spanish Fork, Utah to John Delbert and Mary Sophia Jex Banks. He married Patricia Stevens in the Manti LDS temple on June 2, 1955.
Ray attended school in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was active in the Future Farmers of America, including being president of the organization in 1948. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a teaching credential from BYU-Provo. He later earned a Masters Degree in General Administration. He worked for the Fontana Unified School District from 1955 to 1992.
Ray served many callings throughout the years including a Netherlands mission, teaching seminary for 10 years, Scoutmaster, Stake Executive Secretary, Bishop, counselor in Fontana Stake Presidency and couples’ missions with his wife in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thailand, and they managed the Springville Home Storage Center for 18 months.
Ray enjoyed traveling and spending time camping outdoors. Five times he took scouts on a week-long 50-mile hike in King’s Canyon National Park. Over the years he visited 48 of the United States, and several countries.
He is survived by his wife Pat, of Spanish Fork, Utah; children Jay (Jean) Banks, Orange, California; Ken (Tina) Banks, Moreno Valley, California; Bryce (Clare) Banks, St George, Utah; Kathryn (Larry) Wolod, Houston, Texas; Brynna (Scott) Cadman, Etiwanda, California; Duane (Kirsten) Banks, Kaysville, Utah; Karen (Shane) Gillett, Houston, Texas; Glenn (Debby) Banks, Jersey Village, Texas; Mike (JoLynn) Banks, Gold Bar, Washington; 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and sister Annie (Arlin) Ewell, Garland, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois (Ernest) Roach, brother Bill (Mable) Banks, brother John (Maxine) Banks, brother Richard (Marge) Banks, and one grandson.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25th at 585 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork. The viewing will be from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the same location.
Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
