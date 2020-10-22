Rayetta M. Bate
August 30, 1935 ~ October 19, 2020
Rayetta M. Bate passed away the morning of October 19, 2020, in Lehi, Utah. She was born August 30, 1935 in Kankakee, Illinois to Raymond and Geraldine Chayer. The family moved to the LA area when she was young. In December 1957, she fell in love with Ronald Dick Bate and married ten days later in American Fork. She was a devoted Navy wife and traveled to many foreign duty stations until moving to American Fork in 1976. Dick and Rayetta loved to play golf. The two of them ran Ron's Glass & Paint & ACE Hardware from 1976 to 1984. When Dick fell ill, Rayetta cared for him until his death in 2008.
Rayetta had a passion for quilting and will be remembered for donating quilts to benefit the American Fork Library. She worked at Nuttall's for many years and enjoyed teaching quilting classes. She was a member of the American Fork and Utah Quilt Guilds. An avid reader, Rayetta also volunteered on the American Fork Library board.
She was a loving mom and grandma; she will be truly missed. Rayetta was preceded in death by her husband Dick and sister Judy. She is survived by her children, Kelly Davenport (Randy), Susan Pendleton (Blair) and grandchildren, Deven Davenport (Christie Porter), Gray Davenport, Lauren Hansen (Chris), Emily Pendleton, Erin Pendleton and great grandson Maddox Davenport. Graveside services will be held Friday October 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the American Fork Cemetery (600 North Center Street). A viewing will be held by signing up through signup genius on the andersonmortuary.com website Friday from 1:45 to 2:45 pm.