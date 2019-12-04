1948-2019
Raymond A. Church of Levan, Utah, formerly of Pleasant Grove, Utah returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Ray was born January 14, 1948 in Provo, Utah to Abe H. and Georgette Vial Church. He married LaVern Ambrose on April 7, 1967 and later divorced. He married Sharon Hall on August 31, 1973 and later divorced.
Ray grew up in Pleasant Grove and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1966. He honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Utah Valley Technical College in welding. Ray retired from Geneva Steel then later worked at Adonis Bronze in Alpine using his welding talents. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, four wheeling, rock hounding, cooking and vacations with his family. He was always a hard worker and could repair or fix about anything. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ray is survived by his four children: Vernon (Candy) Church, Levan, UT, Kevin (Jeannette) Church, Payson, UT, Shawn (Debby) Church, Riverton, UT and Keith Church, Lehi, UT, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, his sister Lola (Ron) Stubbs. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Keith Church.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Levan LDS Church (25 N 100 E, Levan, Utah) at 12:00 pm where family and friends may attend. Interment will be held in the Levan City Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family online through Anderson Funeral Home at www.goffmortuary.com. The family expresses special thanks to Heritage Hills Care Center.