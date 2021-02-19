Raymond John Robbins
May 16, 1950 - February 12, 2021 (70)
Raymond J. Robbins resided in Springville Utah. He passed away February 12, 2021 in his sleep from complications of Diabetes.
Ray was born May 16, 1950 in Provo, Utah to Thomas R. Robbins and Vera C. Robbins. He attended schools in Springville. Ray graduated from the newly built Springville High School mighty Red Devils class of 1968. He participated in band, where he was a natural trumpet player and also in track & field. He attended Snow College and Brigham Young University.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the newly established Arizona Mission, October 1969-October 1971. He held many church callings in the ward and training with the National Guard as a Primary Teacher. In the ward he was a Sunday School Teacher, Ward Membership Clerk, (which he really enjoyed going out and meeting new members), worked in the High Priest Quorum, and enjoyed all his home teacher partners and families which he got to know his families very well.
Ray joined the Utah National Guard after his faithful return from his mission. He did his boot camp and AIT training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Ray was trained on the new M-16 rifle during his training at Ft. Leonard Wood. When he returned to his Provo unit, Ray was the one to train the unit on the shooting and handling of this new M-16 rifle. Ray transferred to the Springville unit of the 116th Engineer Unit. Ray was a good leader as a Sergeant. He had many that enjoyed his 17 years of service with the Utah National Guard. He would continually talk about his many guard projects.
He has been employed at Sears, F.G. Ferre & Sons Automotive. Ray was later employed at Ensign Bickford (Trojan Explosives) Spanish Fork, Utah, where he retired after 30 years of service. Ray was an officer in the Steelworkers 4265 Unit, and Ray was a sound tech for the popular band Peace and Quiet. He traveled to many different locations of the gigs.
Ray made many friends through his employment & life itself. He loved to visit with everyone. Ray was the first to meet people and family members up to the family cabin at Bear Lake which sat right by the lake.
Ray had many hobbies and interests. One of them was he enjoyed trains. Ray would buy, repair and sale them. Ray could tell you everything about trains. He could tell the different engines when they were parked in Provo and the older engines and cars. Ray also enjoyed cultivating orchids and he would sell them to local florists. He liked to raise tropical fish. Ray enjoyed cooking and coming up with his own recipes. Family and friends enjoyed his cooking.
Ray was proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas R. Robbins (father) and Vera C. Robbins (mother), 2 brothers, John W. Robbins and Hal T. Robbins. His 2 nephews, Brandon M. Larsen and Jeffrey B. Larsen.
He is survived by his sister Jean R. (Monte) Larsen, brother Ralph M. Robbins, nieces Melissa Cicilio, Camilla Larsen and Emily Larsen, great niece Elloree Larsen, great nephew Pablo Cicilio.
We as a family would like to give a VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU to all Doctors, Nurses, Payson & Provo Dialysis, Physical Therapists, Family, Friends and Hospice.
There will be a viewing Friday, February 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at the LDS Springcreek 2nd Ward Church 350 North 400 East, Springville with a viewing that morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion.