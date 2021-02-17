Rebecca (Nelson) Brown
Rebecca (Nelson) Brown, age 35, passed away on February 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was the beloved wife of Micah Brown and loving mother of three.
Rebecca was born on May 29, 1985 in Pullman, Washington, to Daniel and Shelly Nelson. She spent her formative growing up years in Moses Lake, Washington, with her parents and three sisters. She attended college at BYUI in Rexburg, Idaho, and received her nursing degree in
2005. Rebecca was able to use her degree throughout her life working in various nursing positions. She married Micah, a dear friend from high school, in August 2006, in the Columbia River Temple. They have three children whom Rebecca cherished and loved with all her might.
Rebecca had a true nurturer's heart. She exemplified the Savior in her desire to serve and seek out the one. Whether she was taking care of patients, meeting a new neighbor, or reaching out to the lonely or downtrodden, she had room in her heart for all. She most often put the needs and wants of others before her own. Rebecca especially loved children, and this love was manifest tenfold in her love and care for her three angels. She saw the magic and wonder of the world through their eyes and loved teaching, snuggling, laughing, and going on adventures with her children. Rebecca loved nature and animals; sharing that love with her family brought her much joy. Rebecca was a seeker of truth and learning and was such an example of studying it out in her heart and mind. She was firm in her testimony of Christ, and even at the end, when communication was difficult, looked for ways to teach her children the gospel of Jesus Christ. Rebecca was a selfless woman who gave her all, always with a smile on her face.
Rebecca is survived by her husband Micah, her daughters Eden and Cosette, her son Caleb, her parents Daniel and Shelly Nelson, her three sisters, and a number of loving relatives and close friends.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Lone Peak, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland. Due to COVID restrictions please see the SignUp Genius link below her obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewing. Private funeral services will be held on February 19, 2021 and will be streamed via Zoom beginning at 10:30 am.
The family wishes to thank those who have extended love and emotional support during this long journey. Flowers may be sent to Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Mortuary or donations for cancer research may be sent to 5forthefight.org.