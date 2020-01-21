Reed LeRoy Makin, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Saturday January 18, 2020 in American Fork, Utah.
He was born June 3, 1934 to Parents, Mark Makin and Agnes Marian Noble. He was the youngest of 7 children.
Growing up, he and his brothers and sisters stayed close. His best friends in his life were his siblings; Allen, Erma, Jack, Earl, Lois and Glen. He loved camping, fishing, boating, and riding horses
He attended grade school in the historic Herrington school building and graduated from American Fork High School.
Glenda May Austin and Reed were married in the Manti Temple on July 15, 1955. They shared almost 65 years of marriage and raised 5 children in the same house Reed was born and raised in. He became a father in 1956 when his first son Mark was born. The family grew with the addition of Paul, Brent, Trudy and Jamie.
Reed was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served the community with his father-in-law, Glen Austin, by volunteering as an original member of the Utah County Jeep Patrol. He spent many hours on search and rescue missions in his beloved Jeep. Reed served a short time in the National Guard until he was honorably released due to his health. For 35 years, he worked at Geneva Steel in Orem, Utah, as a millwright in the open hearth.
After his retirement in 1986, Reed and Glenda became inseparable, traveling locally and internationally through cruising and road trips. Family has always been a priority for Reed and Glenda evidenced by the many fishing, camping, and
jeeping trips that dotted their life together. Reed enjoyed being Grandpa to 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Reed is survived by his loving wife Glenda May Austin Makin, his children Mark Glen Makin (Connie), Reed Paul Makin, Brent Austin Makin (Jill), Trudy Ann Makin, Jamie Makin, and many grandchildren.
Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Agnes Makin; his siblings, Mark Allan Makin, Erma Elizabeth Hamilton, Jon (Jack) Donald Makin, Earl Duane Makin, Lois Arva Hair, and Glen R. Makin; Son-in-Law, Stuart William Lewis and grandchildren, KaraLee Lewis, and Brody Makin.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Fork 6th Ward, 320 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah where Viewings will be held Wednesday, January 22nd from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in American Fork Cemetery, 600 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.