1932 - 2019
Reese J Goodwin, beloved husband, father and grandfather, completed his mortal mission on October 14, 2019. He was born September 19, 1932, in Blackfoot, Idaho the seventh son and eighth child of Joseph Edgar and Helen Edna Parsons Goodwin.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte. His children Greg, Laura, Doug and Rebecca and their spouses. His grandchildren, McKenzie, Alexandria, Hunter, Abbie, Maddie and Hannah Evans, Annie and Gracie McConnell, and Rachel and Joseph Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 6 brothers, his sister, and two granddaughters Elizabeth and Lucy Goodwin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 19, at the Oak Hills 9th Ward Chapel, 1960 North 1500 East, Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at the church, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, Provo, Utah.