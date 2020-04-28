ReVoe Clement Jackson

1931 — 2020
On April 20, 2020 Heaven received a little splash of class as our beautiful, dear little mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister ReVoe VanAusdal Clement Jackson decided to leave this troubled world behind and head to heaven where she can dish out plenty of hugs and kisses to all our loved ones once again, who have also passed from this world.
Mom was a spunky little 5’2” ball of fire who worked tirelessly to provide for her 5 children. She was born March 17, 1931, daughter of Owen VanAusdal and Edna Rees Jasper, in Santaquin, Utah, where she spent her youth. She married Bart Clement from Eureka, Utah and they had 5 children together, Marsha Clement (deceased), Roger (Diann) Clement, Pam (Bill) Arbus, Dean (Cheryl) Clement and Sue (Jim) Curtis. They resided in Payson, Utah and were later divorced. She married Larry Jackson and they were later divorced.
ReVoe was always very proud of her greatest accomplishments in life, her children, many grandchildren and great-grands. She was never shy to let you, and everyone else know how proud she was of you and how much she loved you. She worked as a waitress at Golden Apple restaurant, a legal secretary for Senator Dean at Utah Technical College, and a secretary at Trojan Powder.
Our Heavenly Father is the host for a great reunion above that includes her parents, her daughter Marsha Clement, grandson Mark Brewer and his wife Tina, brothers Jack and Larry VanAusdal, sisters Helen and Betty, brother-in-law Bill Kalletta, very recently her sister Ruby Kalletta, and many extended family and friends. She is survived by her sister Bonnie Hall, and 4 children aforementioned.
Mom loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was always going somewhere to check on everyone who was feeling a little down or sick to do anything she could to make the problem better including chicken noodle soup, Dad’s Homemade Rub and Ricola for whatever ailed you. We had many wonderful deer hunting camps surrounded by family and friends. Mom would sometimes park the truck and camper at the road heading into the mountains and make a few extra dollars selling hot cocoa or coffee to the hunters heading up. The grandchildren will miss grandma singing and dancing with them, drawing pictures, dressing dolls and playing with Hot Wheels etc. Us children will miss our daily phone calls and visits when possible. For me, I will miss my morning phone calls on my way to work, and my nightly visits next door with my dog Pixie, (Moms grand puppy) who she always had vanilla sandwich cookies to feed and spoil, and make her fat with. Pixie will miss mom and the cookies!! Mom could outwork most younger men I know, when she was 80 years old and always loved to plant flowers and make her yard beautiful. When it snowed I swear she would try to get up before me to shovel her own snow before I could get to it. Mom loved to dance and would travel with her friends to all the ballroom dance events across the valley. She loved peacocks, butterflies, doing home décor with bright colors, dressing and looking beautiful all the time. Though her body was broken in recent years her spirit never was. I made a comment recently that an injury she sustained at Walmart a couple of years ago had turned her body from a butterfly into a caterpillar and mom thought the comment fit the situation perfectly!
We love you mom, we will miss you mom, but you’re a beautiful little butterfly again, fly away home until we meet again!!
We will enjoy a celebration of life for Revoe when family and friends can once again be close, shake hands, hug and kiss, That’s how mom would want it. Please share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.