1925 — 2020
Rex Gordon Wardle, 94, of Springville, Utah, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born November 27, 1925 in Ft. Duchene, Utah to James H and LaRue Rudy Wardle weighing in at 2 ½ lbs. He married Anna Mae Bird August 29, 1946 and was sealed in the Salt Lake temple February 5, 1960.
Rex attended schools in Los Angeles, California, Roosevelt and Springville, Utah. Enlisting in the Navy during World War II he served on an oil tanker, the USS Cimarron, as a mortar machinist Class 2 in the South Pacific. After discharge March 23, 1946, he went to work driving heavy duty machinery and worked for all road construction contractors of Springville. After 50 years of service he retired from Operating Engineers Local 3. Subsequently Rex retired after 12 years of service as a mechanic for Springville City and also volunteered numerous hours for Springville City. He drove senior citizen and charter buses for three different companies when needed. Rex was instrumental in organizing the Springville youth baseball program. Consequently he received the Artist of Life Award for his work with the youth programs. He served as Rotary Club President from 1972-73 and belonged to the American Legion. Rex was an avid BYU Cougar Club fan. His most fun endeavor was helping on the Mapleton sleigh riding hill. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as home teacher and Sunday school teacher.
Rex is survived by his wife, three children; Claudia (Ken) Olsen of Manti, Utah; Lynn (Tess) of Puyallup, Washington; Karen (Brent) Olson, West Green, Georgia, 12 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Cleo Wardle, St. George, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Orvil and Byron Wardle, and grandson, Erik Olsen.
Funeral services for family will be held Saturday, July 18, Springcreek 5th Ward 200 North 860 East, Springville with family viewing 9:30-10:30 AM. A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday evening, July 17, 6 to 8 PM at the Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South, Springville. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery with military rites by the Navy. Please wear a mask and social distance. A special thank you to Spring Garden and Hospice.