Rhea Rose Lowry Wilkinson
St. George - A very special lady moved on to her next adventure, Rhea Rose Lowry Wilkinson, 89, passed peacefully, in her home. She passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born October 17, 1931 in Taylorville, Canada to Rulon and Grace Lowry.
Rhea attended school at Lincoln High in Orem, Utah and married her high school sweetheart, Garth Wilkinson, on June 20, 1950 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Private Family Funeral services will be held at Metcalf Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary.