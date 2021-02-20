Richard Allin Nelson
Richard Allin Nelson, 76, passed away on February 16, 2021 from cardiac complications. He was surrounded by his earthly and heavenly family whose lives he blessed. Richard was born on June 5, 1944 in Los Angeles. Richard was the son of Orville (Ozzie) and Maxine Allin Nelson and grew up in Bishop, California. He loved and adored his parents and younger sister, Tina. His childhood was filled with wonderful memories of fishing, hunting, playing basketball and baseball with his sister, friends, and neighbors. They had many trips to Pasadena to spend time with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
After graduating from Bishop Union High School in 1962, he went to Fresno State and got a business degree in 1968. He headed to Salt Lake and was a manufacturer's representative. The most important part of his move was he met the love of his life, Susanne Warner. They married on September 23, 1972. Richard was relocated to Phoenix, Arizona for work. It was there Richard was converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and they were sealed together in the Mesa, Arizona temple on February 23, 1977. After which they moved to Kingman, Arizona where they resided for 7 years. During that time Richard and Susanne were blessed with four wonderful children.
They moved back to Orem, Utah and were able to have family time with Susanne's parents and their kids grew up with the love and support of so many incredible friends from their church and community. Richard loved coaching his children's various teams and volunteered at the Student Athletic Building at BYU. HIs encouragement, love, and personal interactions with the BYU athletes, were moments he cherished. Richard loved people and initiated conversations and loved telling stories. He made friends wherever he went. He had many opportunities to serve in the church and was happiest ministering to his neighbors through daily acts of kindness.
Richard is survived by his wife, Susanne; his children, Shelly (Jerry), Ashlee (Tommy), Russell (Katie), sister Tina (Robert) Russell; 16 adorable grandchildren: Shayla, Dallan, Kassidy, Addelyn, Tyler, Kylee, Rylee, Devon, Kenna, Sadie, Bree, Stryder, Lucy, Cole, Jace, and Lyla, Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Lindsay.
Services of remembrance will take place on February 24th, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 10:30am-11:30am.
The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm located at 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah.
The funeral service live streamed through the Walker Sanderson website: walkersanderson.com/webcast
The burial will be held at the Provo City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to participate in the Nelson Family Service Project or by donating to a charity of your choice.