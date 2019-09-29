Richard Arland "Dick" Olsen

1040-2019
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Dick Olsen, 79, of Orem, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. He was born February 19, 1940 in Provo, Utah, and resided in Orem, Utah for 57 years. He graduated from Provo High School in 1958. He later married his eternal companion and sweetheart in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 31, 1962.
Dick was a passionate golfer and spent much of his time golfing with his buddies at East Bay Golf Course or traveling to warm locations during the winter so he could keep golfing. When he wasn’t on the golf course, Dick could be found working in his flower garden or as an auto parts manager.
Dick is survived by his wife, JaLane D Olsen of Orem, Utah; daughter Shantel Landon and husband Darren Landon, of Pleasant Grove, Utah; daughter Tiffani Dahlstom and husband Ty Dahlstrom, of Pocatello, ID; sister Ruth Saunders, Rexburg, ID; grandsons Joshua Landon and Logan Olsen; granddaughters Kira Mayne, Meghan Landon, Shelby Davis, and Brooklyn Houtz. He was also the proud great-grandfather of ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arland and Ardith Olsen, of Provo, Utah.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the celebration of life. Burial will follow the celebration of life service at East Lawn Cemetery in Provo, Utah.