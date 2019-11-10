1940-2019
Richard Arthur Dexter was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Richard S. Dexter and Grace Forsell Dexter. At a young age the family moved to Orem, Utah where Richard attended school. He graduated from Orem High and received an Associate of Science Degree from UVU. Married Diane Long, later divorced. They had one daughter, Hayden and one grandson, Zachary. Richard was an excellent crane operator, well known throughout the United States. After his retirement he moved to Goodyear, Arizona where he could enjoy his lifelong passion of golfing, he played everyday. He loved to read and played several musical instruments. His artistic abilities included painting and drawing. Richard died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Beth Boswell, brother-in-laws Don Boswell and Dennis Holdaway and two nephews. Survived by his daughter and grandson. Sisters Joan (Kenneth) Fackrell and Carol Holdaway and several nieces and nephews. A private family picnic will be held at a later date in the mountains of Utah that he so dearly loved.