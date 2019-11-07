1933-2019
Richard C. Waters returned to his Heavenly Father on November 4, 2019. He was born in Payson, Utah, to Joseph M. and Leah S. Waters in 1933. He grew up on a farm in Spring Lake. It was here that he learned the meaning of hard work. It was at the age of eleven that he lost his father, and his family then moved to Payson.
He graduated from Payson High School in 1951. He met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Z. Waters, on June 15, 1953 in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple. He loved his wife and six children very much. They meant everything to him and he was very proud of them.
He spent two years in the army because of the Korean conflict. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, and take his trailer to Arizona for the winter. He also was a master wood carver and was also a skilled carver in other media.
He retired with 45 years at U.S. Steel (Geneva Works) in the metallurgical department.
He loved the Gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many church callings, such as elders quorum president, bishopric counselor, Provo Temple ordinance worker, financial clerk, and membership clerk.
He was very aware of others and always placed himself in the service of others.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and sons Steven J. Waters (Jeanne), Michael L. Waters (Melissa), daughters Debra W. Rees (Jerry), Denise Waters, and Allison W. Moody (Dean).
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Todd Waters, brothers Joseph M. Waters, Robert H. Waters, John A. Waters, and his parents, and his great-grandson Beckett Waters.
He had 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Bonnie and Cami of iCare Hospice for their loving care and service to our father and family.
