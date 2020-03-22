1953-2020
Richard Christensen, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born on April 13, 1953 in Spanish Fork to Keith J. and Nida Earley Christensen. He attended Spanish Fork Schools, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years.
He married his sweetheart, Diane Lynn Brandon on March 24, 1972, and later sealed in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple on March 24, 2011. They were blessed with a daughter who brought them great joy. They made many happy memories at the cabin at Scofield, which was a special place for Richard. He also enjoyed woodworking, making canes and wood chimes, and cooking, especially peanut brittle. He worked for Spanish Fork City for 33 years as a Street Department Engineer.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richard served as the Ward Executive Secretary and the Ward Website Specialist.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Bonnie (Casey) Christopherson; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Nedra) Christensen, JoAnn Lowe, Keith Christensen, Kent (Karen) Christensen, Vivian Christensen; mother-in-law, Mable Brandon; sisters-in-law, Connie Wilson, Sandra (Randy) Provstgaard, and Yvonne (Bart) Olson; brothers-in-law, Randy (Alice) Brandon, Gary (Pamela) Brandon, Richard (Deborah) Brandon; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Keith J. and Nida Earley Christensen; brothers-in-law, Eddie Lowe, Randy Wilson; and father-in-law, John Richard Brandon.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Mountain View Hospital, St. Mark’s Hospital, Encompass Hospice, Canyon Home Health, and Spanish Fork 1st Responders.
