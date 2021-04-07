RICHARD DELANO ULRICH 1932 - 2021

1932-2021
Richard "Dick" Ulrich, our loving husband, father and granddad, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Provo, Utah. He was born December 2, 1932 in Economy, Indiana to Walter and Dorothy Ulrich. One of the highlights of his life was when he came out west in 1941 to Salt Lake City with his parents, brother, and sister to be sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
He spent his childhood until graduation from high school in Hagerstown, Indiana, a small town in middle eastern Indiana. He was very active in high school, graduating with honors. He was also very active in sports, achieving letters in baseball, basketball, track, and tennis. He went on to continue his education at Purdue University where he earned a BS, MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering.
While attending his junior year at Purdue he met his wife, Genny Mapes, at a church dance festival in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. They were married a year later in the Logan Temple on June 28, 1954. They returned back to Indiana, where they lived 5 years while Dick finished up his schooling. After graduating he accepted a position as Associate Professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson where he taught for one year. He then accepted a job teaching at BYU in 1960 where he taught for 38 years. He was greatly liked by his students and the faculty. He retired from BYU in 1998. He went on two sabbaticals to China Lake, California, where he worked for the China Lake Naval Weapons Center.
He said his proudest family moments were the birth of his children, Cheryl and Lynda in Indiana, Doug in Arizona, Janet in California, and Kari, Gary, and Kristi in Provo, Utah.
One of his greatest loves was taking his boat to Lake Powell and enjoying the water with family and friends. He learned to water ski at the age 50 and was always happy to teach others. He also loved jumping off the cliffs.
In 1999, he and Genny served a mission to Talladega, Alabama where he was the branch president during their time there. He served for 10 years in the Edgemont Stake on the High Council and as bishop of the Edgemont 6th ward for 6 years. He and Genny enjoyed serving in the Provo Temple for man years.
Dick was a great person, loved by his family and many friends. He was a kind man without guile, humble and a great listener.
He is survived by his wife, Genny; five daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Residori, North Ogden, Utah; Lynda (David) Doty, Logandale, Nevada; Kari (Marty) Bailey, Columbia, Missouri; Janet (Jim) Brown, Decatur, Alabama. Kristi (Ben) Benteti, Round Rock, Texas and two sons, Doug (Merilyn) Ulrich, Orem Utah and Gary (Yuko) Ulrich, Salt Lake City, Utah. He had a family of 116 (including spouses); 7 children, 24 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Walt, and sister, Norma.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April, 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to funeral services on Friday, April, 9 at 11:00 am. The viewings and funeral service will be at the Edgemont 6th Ward Chapel, 4056 N. Timpview Drive, Provo, Utah. Interment will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah.