1929 — 2020
Richard (Dick) Crowther Cook, 90, of American Fork, peacefully passed away on June 21, 2020. Dick was born October 3, 1929 in Logan, Utah the son of Samuel Bryson Cook and Marilla Crowther. Dick served a mission in Northern California, he served in the Army during the Korean War, and later graduated from Utah State University with a Masters in Dairy Science. He married Laura Gayle Hansen June 24, 1959 in the Logan Temple. Dick loved life, he loved and lived the gospel, he loved the outdoors, fishing, reading, especially westerns and the scriptures. He served as a Bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints three times, in Orem, at BYU, and at the Deseret Industries. Dick and Gayle served a service mission together.
Survivors include his wife, children: Richard (Jan) Cook, Laura (Randy) Riter, David (Cheryl) Cook, J.D. Cook, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Joseph, Mary Alice, Kathy, and Sam.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in the American Fork Sunset Hills 3rd Ward, 1152 North 400 West, American Fork.
A viewing will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 am prior to the services. Due to COVID-19, viewing will be by appointment, please see the sign-up genius on the bottom of the obituary at www.andersonmortuary.com. Burial will be in the Smithfield, Utah cemetery at 2:30 pm.