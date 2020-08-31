Richard "Dick" Crowther Long
November 17, 1930 ~ August 26, 2020
Richard "Dick" Crowther Long, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a full and vibrant life. Richard was born on November 17, 1930 in Provo, Utah to Ernest and Esther (Crowther) Long. He was their last child, following an older sister and brother. Richard had a happy childhood despite growing up during the Great Depression and World War II. Though he has been described as a slightly mischievous child, he was also kind, tender-hearted, and humble. He loved and cared for those around him, and those qualities were threaded throughout his entire life.
Richard graduated from Provo High in 1949. While there, he met the love of
his life, Joyce Maxfield. He continued to court Joyce, even after enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1950 and serving for 8 years. During that time, his love for Joyce continued to grow, and they were married on January 27, 1953 in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple. Together, they raised and loved their seven children--five sons and two daughters.
Music was an enduring part of Richard's life. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and taught band for 34 years at various junior and senior high schools in the Utah Valley. He played in many prominent bands and orchestras throughout his life. He was a proud member of the elite Air Force Band of the West, played with the Utah Valley Symphony for 45 years, and founded The Dick Long Orchestra that performed locally in the mid-1960's and 70's.
Richard was a man of many talents, in large part due to his curiosity and drive to learn. In 1976, he built the home that he and Joyce resided in until 2013. He did the majority of the work on the home, learning new skills as he went. By the time it was complete, he was proficient at electrical work, plumbing, and carpentry. This talent for creating something beautiful from nothing continued throughout his life, and he was known for his "green thumb". For many years, he dedicated most of his free time tending to his plants and fruit trees and showed great skill in cultivating his garden and orchard. In his later life, he discovered and developed a passion for
woodcarving. He was a true artist and was recognized for his mastery as he
won numerous 1st place blue ribbons from wood carving competitions across
the state of Utah.
Richard had a deep and enduring testimony of the goodness of God. He served faithfully in many capacities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including time in stake and ward leadership callings and
the scouting program. He and Joyce served a mission in the New York, New
York mission from 1995-1996 where they developed an abiding love for genealogy work. Richard found comfort in the gospel of Jesus Christ as he waded through difficult trials in his life. His loved ones find comfort in it now as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.
Richard is survived by his sweetheart, Joyce, five of his children and a daughter-in-law: Robert (Gail) Long, Diane Harding Long Walker, Dr. Kenneth
(Cathrie) Long, Kathryn (Dr. James) Burgess, James (Jolie) Long, and Lisa
Ann (Jason) Almberg.
He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two of his sons, Glen and Dr. David Long, as well as his parents and two siblings, Cleo (Long) Martin and Jesse Long.
The viewing and funeral service will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah 84058. A viewing to celebrate the life of Richard will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and an additional viewing will be held prior to the funeral service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Due to the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, face masks will be required during the viewing and funeral service. Accommodations are limited to 100 attendees for the funeral
service. The funeral service will also be available to watch via Facebook Live on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Flowers can be sent to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.
Condolences and the link to the Facebook live may be expressed to the family and accessed at: SundbergOlpinMortuary.com