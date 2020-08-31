Richard "Dick" Crowther Long

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.