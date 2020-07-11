Richard "Dick" Shulz Wiley

1925 — 2020
Richard “Dick” Wiley passed away peacefully July 9, 2020. His desire was to write his own obituary and the following is in his own words.
I was born on a cold winter day on November 18, 1925 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Richard Wiley and Agnes Schulz Wiley. During the Depression in 1930 my father obtained a position as a policeman in Washington, D.C. After he was established there my mother took me, my brother and sister by train to join him. We bought a home on Capitol Hill, three blocks from the Capitol building, two blocks from the Library of Congress and one block from the Senate Office building. It was an interesting historical time for us to be close to the seat of our government and witness so many great things.
In 1943 I joined the US Army Air Corps as World War II was going on and every boy who turned 18 years old had to sign up for the draft. By signing up first you would be able to pick the branch of the service you wanted. I became a private in the ARF. In my travels I found myself at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah for five days. In the hangers working on aircraft were hundreds of young girls. My buddy and I became friendly with a couple of nice young ladies. Phyllis Reynolds, who was from Springville, Utah and who was working there with a girlfriend, caught my eye and it was love at first sight. I went on to Ardmore ARF Base in Oklahoma. Phyllis and I corresponded with each other for a couple of months and I asked her to marry me. She accepted! All over the nation this happened thousands of times as young men were leaving to serve their country. It was a miracle that Phyllis’ parents let her travel by herself at age 18 by train to Oklahoma. We were married there and shortly after I was shipped out and Phyllis returned to Springville. After the War we made our home in Springville.
I retired from the US Postal Service in Springville after 36 years. In my younger years I also worked in the Post Office in Washington, D.C. and in Las Vegas.
After retiring I became a Tour Director for Senior Citizen groups and for 19 years Phyllis and I took in the beauty of the country and visited all 50 states.
Besides filling my time with traveling I have also enjoyed camping, hunting and especially fishing. I have been a long time member of the Timpanogos Gem and Mineral Society and have covered a lot of ground looking for beautiful rocks. I developed my lapidary and silversmith skills and turned many of those rocks into jewelry.
The union of Phyllis and I brought forth three wonderful children, Craig, Sandra and Brad, six grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. I also leave behind a brother, Deane, in Arkansas, a sister, Beverly, in California, and a sister, Terry, in Brookings, Oregon.
As I leave this earth I have no regrets-I would like to do it all over again. The greatest blessing I had was to meet and marry the most wonderful person, Phyllis Reynolds. We had 69 years together. Many people believe we will see each other again. I hope so! It has been a Great Ride-Thanks to everyone who touched my life.
Dick is survived by his sons Craig (Joyce) and Brad, his daughter Sandra, 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis and son-in-law Greg Packard.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, located at 1997 South 400 East in Springville. Family requests that masks be worn and social distancing please be observed.