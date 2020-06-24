Richard E. Reiser, D.D.S, M.S.

1931 — 2020
I read the obituary section more frequently now than I ever have in the past, and thought I would like to have a little control over my exit statement. I am motivated to do this at this time, being October 15, 2002, because no one is able to predict with any precision when their life will end. So, being of sound mind and body and still being somewhat alert, I feel it would be prudent to prepare an obituary announcement in my own words for use when the time comes for me to move to bigger and better things.
I, Richard Evans Reiser, (88), exited this life on June 11, 2020 from complications of various system failures as my finite body could no longer compensate for diabetic imbalance, prostate cancer, congestive heart troubles and general wear and tear. But, it should be noted that for the most part it was a great body for many years and served me well.
I was born in Salt Lake City on October 1, 1931, to Elizabeth Baxter Reiser and Albert Hamer Reiser, being the sixth of eight children. I attended grade school, junior and senior high school in Salt Lake City graduating from East High School in 1949. I then attended the University of Utah for two years before serving in the Army on active duty with the Utah National Guard during the Korea conflict. Upon my release from the army I completed my pre-dental requirements at the U of U and Weber State then attended Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago, Illinois, graduating with honors in 1957. I served one year in the Public Health Service at the Marine Hospital in Boston, Mass. and returned to Salt Lake City where I began the practice of general dentistry. In 1961 I returned to Northwestern University Dental School to pursue additional training in Orthodontics, receiving an M.S. Orthodontics, in 1963. I returned to Utah to practice the orthodontic specialty in 1963, first associating with Dr. Reed A. Holdaway, then beginning my own practice in 1967 in Provo where I retired in 1995. Over the years of my practice, I was able to improve the occlusions and smiles of thousands of patients.
While attending dental school in Chicago, I met, courted, and married Eleanor A. Zuppann. This marriage did not endure, but did result in seven fantastic children: Richard, Jr., Stephen, William, (Robert) Alan, Maria, and two children, David Matthew, and Elizabeth Irene, whom I will now get to see again. In 1986 I married Frances Ann Fraser Johnson, a delightful, inspirational companion and help-meet who brought two lovely daughters to the family Kelly Ann and Kathy Lynn. Together we have seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Fran and I have enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the world and have participated in many dental service projects.
I thoroughly enjoyed the practice of dentistry and the specialty of orthodontics, and served my profession in many committees and leadership positions, including the President of the Utah Orthodontic Association, the Provo District Dental Society, and served on many state and national dental and orthodontic committees. I spent much time and effort for many years working to improve the practice of dentistry in third-world countries.
I love the gospel of Jesus Christ and have tried to fashion my life following the teaching and example of the Savior. I tried to be a faithful member and respond to calls to serve in Elder’s Quorums, Sunday School, Scouting, the auxiliaries and as High Priest Group Leader for a time.
At my request, being well trained as a recycler, I will undergo the ultimate recycling and follow the biblical observation found in Ecclesiastes 12:7. Flowers are nice, but not necessary. You could choose to donate to a charity you feel especially good about. Hug someone you love who needs a boost today, and while you still have ears to hear, continue to enjoy the beautiful music talented men and women have created and performed for our enrichment.
A memorial service will be held on June 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, preceded by a visitation for friends and family beginning at 11:00 a.m. For the health and safety of all, I encourage anyone who has the tech savvy to view the live webcast of the memorial service at www.walkersanderson.com.
God be with you till we meet again.