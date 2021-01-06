Richard James Christensen
1945 - 2020
Richard James Christensen
Born-July 25, 1945 in Lehi, Utah
Richard quietly passed away Dec 27, 2020 at Banner Del Webb Hospital, SunCity, AZ. At the age of 75.
Richard was the youngest of 7 children.
He is survived by his wife LaRaine Christensen, his older sister Kay and brother Wayne/Janet, Sister-in-laws, Brother-in-law, several Nieces, Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.
Richard was an active member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was so happy when he was able to attend services.
He was a loving husband, Father and Uncle and was happiest when around his niece his; girl LoRenda Goss.
A celebration of Richard's life will be determined at a later date.