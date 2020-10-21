Richard Karmon Olsen
Richard Karmon Olsen, 82, of American Fork passed away peacefully October 18, 2020. Born October 23, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho the son of John Felix Olsen and Opal Ida Lund. He married Ellen Scholes in Elko Nevada January 6, 1962 they later divorced. Richard ran track for his high school, loved sports, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He could build anything and had no fear of trying something new. He was a jack of all trades. He served his country in the United State Air Force and worked for Hercules for over 30 years. Survivors include his children: Andrea Olsen Liddle, Audrey Olsen Christensen, Bret Richard Olsen, Wade K. (Wendy) Olsen, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and his sister Carol Christensen. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Louise Johnson. Graveside services will be held Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the American Fork Cemetery, 600 North Center Street. A viewing will be held by appointment on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E 100 N, American Fork. Please visit Richard's obituary page at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewing and to share a memory.