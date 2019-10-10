1951-2019
Richard Kay Fugal of Wellsville, Utah passed away October 2, 2019 in Logan, Utah. He was born September 25, 1951 to Grant Kay and Jeniel Judd Fugal of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He was the oldest of twelve children and is loved and fondly remembered for his brilliant mind, dry wit, and patience.
Richard graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1969 and attended Dixie College until a serious accident delayed his studies. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970-74 and spent 18 months in Southeast Asia. He was trained as a helicopter mechanic and with his level of proficiency was assigned as part of a flight crew for search and recovery missions. After the service he continued his studies at BYU and Utah State Universities. He worked as the Lead Electronics Technician at E.A. Miller & Sons (now JBS Beef) in Hyrum, Utah for 36 years and was a valued employee. Over the years he saw major business innovations and expansions in the company and four changes of ownership. Richard had a passion for electronics, technology, aeronautics, motorcycles, and sports cars. He also enjoyed the challenge of flying his collection of RC helicopters and was a dedicated fan of The Beatles.
He is survived by his siblings, Lee (Joy), Ruth, Jeanne Holdaway, Susie (Michael) Butler, Peggy (David) Andersson, Ray (Hayley), Brig (Debbi), Karen (Jeff) Harbold, Kent (Kelly), Lila (Leo) Biggs, and Donna (Ryan) Thorne and 44 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Sandra Harmer Fugal. The family would like to thank his JBS co-workers, neighbors, friends, ward members, and medical personnel who have extended friendship, help, and kindness to Richard.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS 10th Ward chapel, 48 W 1450 S, Wellsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. He will be buried in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery following a short graveside service at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.