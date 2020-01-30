Richard M. McQueen

1934-2020
Richard Miller McQueen passed away on January 22, 2020, at the age of 85. He died at home, surrounded by the family he loved and kept as his priority.
Richard was born in Salt Lake City in 1934 to Mary Priscilla Miller and William Lawrence McQueen; he was the youngest of two boys. The family moved to Richland, WA near the end of WWII.
While in high school, Richard met the love of his life, Marilyn Watkins. After their freshman year at BYU, they married and transferred to the Univ. of Washington where Richard earned his BS degree. In Seattle, Richard taught Jr. High science classes and he and Marilyn welcomed three children: Janice, Grant, and Mary. In 1964, Richard earned a Master’s degree at Oregon State Univ.
The family then moved to Concord, CA where Richard taught high school chemistry and math. Mr. McQueen was a popular and beloved teacher, probably because he focused more on the students than the subjects. Mr. McQueen’s classes were characterized by humorous stories and individual attention. In Concord, Richard and Marilyn had two more sons, David James, who died in infancy, and Gary.
Richard’s optimism and love of people was rooted in the gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved and lived the Gospel of James. He held many formal church callings; however, he was most effective in his informal roles as a mentor and friend. He was grandfather not only to his own posterity, but also to any who came to know him. Many were touched by his example, kindness, guidance, and support. Richard changed lives.
Richard was a loving husband and dedicated father who taught by example. He and Marilyn often traveled hundreds of miles to see a grandchild or great-grandchild play in sports. While there, he would help paint a room or lay some tile.
Maybe to test out his new pacemaker or maybe to thumb his nose at prostate cancer, Richard became an avid biker. In 1997, he biked the Mormon Trail from Nauvoo, IL to Salt Lake City, UT (1,589 miles). Subsequently he biked from San Diego, CA to St. Augustine, FL (2,397 miles) and then from Anacortes, WA to Plum Island, ME (3,458 miles). Until recently, Richard could be seen, head down, peddling his bicycle through the streets of Mapleton.
Richard is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Janice (Daniel), and sons Grant (JoLene) and Gary (Ondra) in addition to a son-in-law, Dave, a sister-in-law, Carol, plus 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren if you count the two on the way. He was preceded in death by a son, David James, a daughter, Mary, and his brother, William.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Mapleton, UT “Red” Church located at 1215 N. 1000 W. A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and before the Saturday service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both at the Mapleton Red Church. Burial will be in the Mapleton Cemetery located at 620 W. Maple St., Mapleton.
