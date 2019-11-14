1938-2019
Richard Maurice King, 81, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born September 22, 1938, in Eagar, Arizona to George Sidney King and Lovelle Burk King. He married Portia Jane Nielson on May 23, 1972 in the Provo LDS temple.
Dick was educated in Holbrook, Arizona and graduated from Holbrook High School. He went on to receive a Pharmacy degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson, a Master’s Degree in Public Health from UCLA, and a Master’s of Business Management from MIT. He worked as a pharmacy consultant for the United States Public Health Service, spending most of his career in the San Francisco Bay area. Aside from his professional accomplishments, he loved photography and spent a lot of time on back roads taking pictures. He was a certified master gardener and loved plants and flowers. He had a special love of music and a had pleasing tenor voice.
Dick was the father of two children, Richard Merrell King and Laura Jane King. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He performed his callings and responsibilities with love and a desire to serve. He was kind, patient, and generous with all.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Portia, his son Richard and daughter-in-law Kelly, and 4 grandchildren: Benjamin, Cassidy, Garrett, and Samuel. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Laura Jane, his brother Dennis King, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 475 North 700 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville.